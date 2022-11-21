Children’s Day celebrated by DLSA Ganderbal at MFI Kangan

Srinagar, Nov 21: On the eve of National Children’s Day, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal in collaboration with ELFA International (NGO) today organised a grand event at Markazi Falahi Itifal (MFI) Kangan.
The event was held under the chairmanship of Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Ganderbal Ritesh Kumar Dubey and under the guidance of Secretary District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal “ Nusrat Ali Hakak”. The programme aimed to make the day special for underprivileged children and to provide them with a platform to enjoy their childhood.
The event saw a wide variety of competitions like skits, Naats and cultural songs etc, performed by children from Markazi Falahi Itifal (MFI). The appreciation certificates were distributed by Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Ganderbal Ritesh Kumar Dubey among participants in presence of Additional District & Sessions Judge Ganderbal Arvind Sharma, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal “ Nusrat Ali Hakak, CDPO Kangan Sahir Majeed, CEO ELFA International (NGO) Mehraan Khan, Superintendent Markazi Falahi Itifal (MFI) Kangan Fehmeeda and others.
In a message to the children, the Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Ganderbal Ritesh Kumar Dubey said that Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru had a passion for children whom he loved and groomed as future of the country. He said that there is need to safeguard the rights of children besides urging parents to care their wards with love and affection.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal Arvind Sharma, in his address, deliberated upon the main aim of celebrating the day and said that this day projects the rights of the children so that they are not being deprived of their privileges. Secretary District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal “ Nusrat Ali Hakak In her address, explained to the children about the significance of the day and encouraged them to strive towards a better future through knowledge and education. She also spoke about the importance of a healthy relationship between parents and children and proper guidance which plays an essential role in the lives of every child. Mr. Mehraan Khan CEO ELFA International (NGO) kept the kids busy by his sense of humour and by playing games with them.
Superintendent Markazi Falahi Itifal (MFI) Kangan Fehmeeda presented vote of thanks and appreciated the efforts made by DLSA Ganderbal for organizing such events and for their tireless effort in making DLSA programmes a great success.
Later, a cake was cut by the children which was followed by distribution of winter clothes and sports items among underprivileged children. The programme was attended by CDPO Kangan, Superintendent Markazi Falahi Itifal (MFI) Kangan, Staff of Markazi Falahi Itifal (MFI) Kangan, underprivileged children living in Markazi Falahi Itifal (MFI) Kangan and by other school children.