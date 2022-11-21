Children’s Day celebrated by DLSA Ganderbal at MFI Kangan

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal Arvind Sharma, in his address, deliberated upon the main aim of celebrating the day and said that this day projects the rights of the children so that they are not being deprived of their privileges. Secretary District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal “ Nusrat Ali Hakak In her address, explained to the children about the significance of the day and encouraged them to strive towards a better future through knowledge and education. She also spoke about the importance of a healthy relationship between parents and children and proper guidance which plays an essential role in the lives of every child. Mr. Mehraan Khan CEO ELFA International (NGO) kept the kids busy by his sense of humour and by playing games with them.