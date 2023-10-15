Chinar Corps celebrates EME’s 81th Corps Day

Srinagar, Oct 15: The Corps of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers (EME) celebrated its 81th Corps Day today. In a solemn ceremony, wreath was laid at Chinar War Memorial, to pay homage to the brave soldiers of EME, who have laid down lives in the service to the nation.
Raised on 1st May 1943 as the Corps of Indian Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (IEME), the 80th eventful years of the Corps of EME have been a saga of rich heritage, innovativeness and technological excellence during which the Corps has grown from strength to strength.
In Kashmir, the Chinar Eagles are providing resolute engineering support and contributing effectively during all the operations and initiatives of Chinar Corps.
The Corps of EME continues to remain ahead of times by pro-actively extending technical support to the critical and life-saving medical equipment during the COVID-19
pandemic keeping the vital axes of communication (Navyug Tunnel to Zojila Pass) open for smooth traffic movement, facilitating successful conduct of the Amarnathji Yatra and assisting the civil authorities for various rescue and relief operations during natural calamities.
Chinar Eagles have been consistent in working towards the welfare of ex-servicemen of the Corps by taking special measures to provide assistance on matters concerning their medicare, pension and well-being in general.
On this momentous occasion, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC Chinar Corps complimented all ranks and families of the EME fraternity and congratulated Chinar Eagles for best engineering practices and technical competence, in accordance with the Corps motto “Karam Hi Dharam” to bring glory to the Nation.