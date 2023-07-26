Chinar Corps celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

"Recognising the indomitable courage in the face of enemy, four Param Vir Charkras, nations highest gallantry award and many others awards were awarded to the gallant warriors of Kargil War, " the statement said.

It said that today, the Nation celebrates 24 years of this glorious victory. The Chinar Corps on this historic day remembered the 527 soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.

"We also salute the serving soldiers and veterans who took part in the tough battle at treacherous heights along the Line of Control," it said.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC Chinar Corps on behalf of all ranks of the Corps paid homage to the Kargil War heroes in a solemn ceremony held at the War Memorial in Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar. The proceedings included brief narration of the Kargil War highlighting the saga of courage and valour of the martyrs, prayers by religious teachers and laying of wreath in proud remembrance of the valiant heroes who participated in the operations.