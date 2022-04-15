Chinar Corps Commander inaugurates oxygen generation plant

According to a press note, Rajya Sabha MP, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and GOC Vajra Division, and Yogesh Chithade and Sumedha Chithade from SIRF foundation were also present during the inauguration.

The Oxygen generation plant which has been installed is a container-based facility imported from Germany and manufactured by the INMATEC company. It can draw air from atmosphere, remove the impurities and can provide 95 percent pure oxygen at the rate of 224 litres per minute. A thousand litre cylinder can be filled by it in under five minutes.