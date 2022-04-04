Chinar Corps Commander interacts with locals at Sopore

Srinagar, Apr 4: Lt Gen D P Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps visited Sopore town on Monday to wish the citizens and share blessings in the holy month of Ramadhan.
According to a press note, while interacting with the citizens, Lt Gen D P Pandey mentioned that Kashmir is at the cusp, where the situation is peaceful, with all important security parameters – local terrorists' recruitment, law and order situation, strike calls, etc are at an all-time low. He urged the community to follow the tenets of Ramadhan, by renewing faith, seek forgiveness and increase self-discipline. He prodded the youth to follow the right path leading to an upright life and inspire others to join the path of peace and progress.
GOC also said that, while youth between the age-group of 20 to 25 have understood that “violence leads to nowhere”, white Collar terrorists are now trying hard to lure teenagers between the age group of 16 to 19 years, who themselves may not have maturity and clarity of right from wrong. During the course of visit, the Corps Commander also met with former terrorists and appealed them to visit homes of current terrorists, speak to their parents and urge them to get their children back to the mainstream and onto the right path.
The Chinar Corps Commander prayed to the Almighty that the holy month may bring the lost smile to the people of Kashmir. He reiterated the fact that Sopore is instrumental in bringing a positive change in whole of Kashmir.