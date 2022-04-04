Chinar Corps Commander interacts with locals at Sopore

GOC also said that, while youth between the age-group of 20 to 25 have understood that “violence leads to nowhere”, white Collar terrorists are now trying hard to lure teenagers between the age group of 16 to 19 years, who themselves may not have maturity and clarity of right from wrong. During the course of visit, the Corps Commander also met with former terrorists and appealed them to visit homes of current terrorists, speak to their parents and urge them to get their children back to the mainstream and onto the right path.