Chinar Corps condoles demise of Gen Rodrigues

According to a statement by defence PRO, General Sunith Francis Rodrigues was commissioned into 9 Field Regiment on December 28 , 1952.

“He commanded 165 Medium Regiment from January 1970 to October 1971. He served as the 15th COAS of Indian Army from 01 July 1990 to 30 June 1993. Gen Sunith Francis Rodrigues was the Governor to Punjab from 2004 to 2010. He was also Director of the International Centre, Goa for nearly six years. He served two terms on the National Security Advisory Board from 2004 to 2010. He was also on the Executive Council of Goa University for seven years and on the Managing Commit-tee of the Goa Chamber of Commerce,”the press note added. He was also a long-standing Member of the Goa Planning Board and on the Board of Governors of the Goa Institute of Management.