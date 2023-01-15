Chocolates, pens distributed among commuters complying road safety rules

On the occasion, ARTO said that road safety is a collective responsibility. He said that issues like rash driving, use of mobile phones, considering seat belts as a burden, and unmindful use of beams during night can only be set right by behavioral changes and positive attitude. He said mindful and responsive driving leads to peace and creates a capital of values and fraternity in society. He said that MVD has embarked on a mission mode to have a paradigm shift in driving sense among the commuters in the district besides creating good governance practices in the J&K, UT.