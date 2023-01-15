Chocolates, pens distributed among commuters complying road safety rules

Pulwama, Jan 15: As part of the ongoing National Road Safety Week-2-23, the Motor Vehicles Department Pulwama today carried out a series of activities in the district. As a good will gesture and to adopt people friendly Governance practices, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Pulwama, Muazzam Ali distributes Chocolates and pens among commuters found complying traffic rules.
On the occasion, ARTO said that road safety is a collective responsibility. He said that issues like rash driving, use of mobile phones, considering seat belts as a burden, and unmindful use of beams during night can only be set right by behavioral changes and positive attitude. He said mindful and responsive driving leads to peace and creates a capital of values and fraternity in society. He said that MVD has embarked on a mission mode to have a paradigm shift in driving sense among the commuters in the district besides creating good governance practices in the J&K, UT.