‘Choose Life’: KU students, staff join chorus against drug abuse

Srinagar, June 26: Students, faculty members and non-teaching staff of the University of Kashmir on Monday participated in large numbers in an anti-drug addiction rally organised to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The event titled ‘Unite against Drugs’ was organised by the Department of Students Welfare at the main campus and involved students, faculty and staff from the various teaching departments and satellite campuses, besides the students from the University Model School, a varsity statement said.

In her message for the occasion, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said academic institutions have a great responsibility to address the “scourge" of drug abuse to create a healthy society. She said students must lead drug de-addiction campaigns to send a message in the society about the need for a collective effort to combat the menace of drug addiction.