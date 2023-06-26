‘Choose Life’: KU students, staff join chorus against drug abuse

Srinagar, June 26: Students, faculty members and non-teaching staff of the University of Kashmir on Monday participated in large numbers in an anti-drug addiction rally organised to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
The event titled ‘Unite against Drugs’ was organised by the Department of Students Welfare at the main campus and involved students, faculty and staff from the various teaching departments and satellite campuses, besides the students from the University Model School, a varsity statement said.
In her message for the occasion, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said academic institutions have a great responsibility to address the “scourge" of drug abuse to create a healthy society. She said students must lead drug de-addiction campaigns to send a message in the society about the need for a collective effort to combat the menace of drug addiction.
Registrar, Dr Nisar A Mir, in his message, said the University of Kashmir has been on the forefront of addressing the pressing social issues like drug abuse by way of holding such mass awareness programmes. He complimented the DSW for organising the event and involving students from across the varsity's campuses.
In her opening remarks, Dean Students Welfare, Prof Aneesa Shafi, who supervised the mega event, said a diverse group of participants in the programme symbolises the need for unity and collective effort to nip the evil of drug abuse in the bud. Referring to the pivotal role of educational institutions, Prof Aneesa reiterated the University’s commitment to “create a drug-free environment with active involvement of students in such awareness campaigns.”
Students at the rally, which passed through the campus roads, raised slogans calling for an end to drug abuse. They also held placards which read: ‘Reclaim Your Voice, Rediscover Your Strength’; ‘Recovery Starts With One Brave Step’; ‘You Are Drowning, Stop Drug Abuse’ and ‘Choose Life, Break The Chains of Addiction!”
Shahid Ali Khan, Cultural Officer KU, coordinated successful conduct of the mega event.