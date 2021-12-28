Chotipora Power Station capacity augmented

Kupwara, Dec 28: Authorities on Tuesday augmented the capacity of Chotipora Power Station with a 6.3 Mega Watt Volt Ampere (MVA) transformer, making the overall capacity of the power station 22.6 MVA.
Handwara Municipal Committee Chairman, MasroorBanday said augmenting the capacity of Chotipora Power Station was the need of the hour.
“I hope now people from the main town Handwara get substantial power supply without erratic cuts. I thank the concerned authorities on behalf of the people of Handwara for augmenting the capacity of this power station,” he said.
Meanwhile, an official said that it would take a few days to install the transformer.
He said that the transformer costs more than Rs 50 lakh.