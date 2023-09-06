Choudhary Mohammad Qasim passes away

Choudhary Mohd Qasim was having reputation and grace in his own community for his countless contributions for its up-liftment, a press release said.Expressing her sympathies with the bereaved family , Mehbooba Mufti prayed for the eternal peace to departed soul.

Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, extended his condolences over the passing of Chaudhary Mohammad Qasim, a retired chief engineer at PDD, who was the father-in-law of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad.