Choudhary Mohammad Qasim passes away

Srinagar, Sep 6: J&K Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) President and Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Choudhary Mohammad Qasim of Pathian Rajouri , Retired Chief Engineer PDD Jammu.
Choudhary Mohd Qasim was having reputation and grace in his own community for his countless contributions for its up-liftment, a press release said.Expressing her sympathies with the bereaved family , Mehbooba Mufti prayed for the eternal peace to departed soul.
Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, extended his condolences over the passing of Chaudhary Mohammad Qasim, a retired chief engineer at PDD, who was the father-in-law of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad.
In his condolence message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari extended his deepest sympathies to Aijaz Asad and the other members of the bereaved family. He said,“I am saddened to hear about the passing of Chaudhary Mohammad Qasim Sahib, who departed for his heavenly abode today at his native place of Pathiyan in Rajouri district. My heartfelt condolences go out to Aijaz Asad Sahib and the other members of the bereaved family. May Almighty Allah grant them the strength and patience needed to bear the pain of this irreparable loss, and may He grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannah.”