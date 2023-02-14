Chowkibal-Tangdar road reopens for traffic after 9 days

Kupwara, Feb 14: The Chowkibal-Tangdar road re-opened for vehicular movement, today, after remaining closed for nearly nine days due to heavy snowfall and avalanche threat at Sadhna Top.
The Beacon authorities made hectic efforts by using its men and machinery to open this road and cleared about 10 feet of fresh and accumulated snow.
Vehicles carrying essential commodities, fresh vegetables were allowed to ply from Chowkibal to Tangdar today.
Drivers have been advised to use anti-skid chains to avoid any untoward incident.
The District Administration appreciated the efforts of Beacon authorities and other stakeholders for their timely efforts.