Chrungoo takes up matter with DGP | DC Anantnag takes cognizance of reports of desecration of temple

The DC said that such immoral and illegal acts will not be tolerated and the culprits will be penalised as per relevant provisions of law. He said no body will be allowed to harm or disrupt the social and communal harmony in the society and warned such elements to desist from such unlawful and communal acts.



Meanwhile, senior BJP and Kashmiri Pandit leader, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, has taken up the matter with director general of police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh. In a letter to DGP, Chrungoo has strongly condemned the incident . “” You are requested to initiate an appropriate enquiry into this gory and communal incident and bring the culprits to justice. A criminal and communal mindset among the people responsible for this devastation needs to be exposed in order to create a deterrent for any future such eventuality,” the BJP leader added.