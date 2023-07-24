Chugh asks NC, PDP leaders to come out of their homes

Srinagar, July 24 : Senior BJP leader and party’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today asked the leaders of National Conference and PDP to come out of their homes and see the ongoing era of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press release, he was addressing the party functionaries. “The National Conference and PDP leaders have been trying to mislead the people by presenting a wrong picture before them. They must come out of their homes and see the ground reality,” Chugh said.
The senior BJP leader stated that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi an inclusive development is taking on all fronts in Jammu and Kashmir.” There is peace and peace is leading to development,” he said.
Chugh stated that special focus is being given to development of tourism , industries, health and education sectors besides the welfare of youth and women.