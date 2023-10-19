CIK raids multiple locations in Kashmir, says social media misused for threats

The searches were conducted in pursuance to search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act Srinagar in case FIR No. 07/2023 U/S 153-A, 505, 506 IPC, 13, 18, 18-B, 39 UAPA registered in P/S CIK Srinagar, said an official.

He said the case pertains to a “deep conspiracy hatched by terrorist organization (s) with their associates in Kashmir valley in conspiracy with handlers sitting across who are uploading criminal content on different social media platforms which are not only seditious in nature but are also spreading anti India narrative aiming at glorifying/glamorizing terrorists and also inciting and luring gullible youths to take up arms against sovereignty of India by joining terrorist ranks.”