‘NGO Funding Case’: NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir

In Budgam, the sleuths of NIA raided the residence of Arshid Indrabi, son of Ghulam qadir at Cooperative Colony Peerbagh.

Another team searched the residence of Advocate Parvaiz Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Qadir at Kanta Bagh Kralpora.

The residence of Saleem Ahmad Malik at Kralpora Kupwara was also being searched by the sleuths of NIA this morning.

Similarly, raids are being conducted at different parts of Kashmir valley.

The national probing agency said that involvement of some Valley-based NGOs, trusts and societies in funding of terror-related activities was being probed in this case. “Some NGOs, both registered as well as unregistered, have been collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities. But some of these organisations have developed links with proscribed terror organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen,” the agency said. (KDC)