Circus mela worker shot dead in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, May 29: Terrorists on Monday shot dead a civilian in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, police said.

The deceased, as per police, was working at a private circus mela at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag.

“Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Case registered, #investigation going on,” said a police spokesperson in a tweet.