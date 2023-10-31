Citizens of J&K must work to make India a developed country by 2047: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that "citizens of J&K UT must resolve that we will work with great unity and single objective to make our nation a developed country by 2047."
He made these remarks after flagging off 'Run for Unity' to commemorate birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Srinagar.
He also gave the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ Pledge to the assembled gathering at Bakshi Stadium and Raj Bhavan, Office of LG X handle (Formerly Twitter) wrote.
LG Sinha also said that Sardar Patel with his statesmanship, grit and courage unified the country and defended its territorial integrity and sovereignty so that the future generations can live in honour, peace and prosperity.
"Let us reawaken the values and vision propagated by Sardar Patel and work for peace, harmony and prosperity in the society," he added.