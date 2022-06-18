Civil Engineering Students Association launched at NIT Srinagar

He mentioned that Civil Engineering is the oldest discipline that started in NIT Srinagar and this association will help in the all-around development of the department and students.

Prof. Sehgal asserted that this association will prove beneficial to the students of civil engineering as it will connect them to the vast field of civil engineering and beyond. Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari implied that this is the first association dedicated to Civil Engineering department and emphasized its importance in the field of Civil Engineering. Prof. Bukhari also appreciated the organizers and faculty coordinator for the initiative.“I hope that this association reaches new levels and unlocks many opportunities to the students of Civil Engineering department while contributing to their all-round development”, he said. Head of Civil Engineering Department, Prof. A.Q. Dar expressed his joy over the initiative of the association stating that it will help in organizing extracurricular activities for the students of CE Department. It will enlighten them about the vast opportunities that this field holds for them, he said.