Civil Secretariat Retired Employees Forum congratulates Atal Dulloo on appointment as Chief Secretary

Srinagar, Dec 1: The Civil Secretariat Retired Employees Forum on Friday congratulated Atal Dulloo on assuming charge as Chief Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

The association expressed pride in seeing another accomplished individual from the region ascend to the highest bureaucratic position. In a handout issued here, the association said that Atal Dulloo is renowned for his seasoned approach and is acknowledged for his non-confrontational style and humble demeanor.

The forum anticipates significant strides in developmental activities and the resolution of service-related matters, addressing concerns faced by employees in the Union Territory.

Recognizing the unwavering loyalty of, the forum underscores its role as a stalwart pillar supporting administrative functions.

“The employees’ fraternity holds high expectations for Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to address and resolve challenges, fostering a dignified and prosperous environment,” the handout reads.

Under the convenorship of Convenor Nazir Ahmad Mir, the Retired Employees of the Civil Secretariat have formed the forum to address issues faced by senior citizens post-retirement.

“The forum aims to bring these concerns to the government’s attention for redressal, with numerous pending matters awaiting consideration,” the statement reads.

The handout reads that one pressing issue was the release of Dearness Allowance due from July 2023, representing a persistent concern for the service class, pensioners, and family pensioners.

The forum expresses optimism in Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo’s ability to promptly address and resolve these outstanding issues, fostering hope within the employees’ community.