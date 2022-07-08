Civil Services Exam | Govt launches coaching scheme for tribal students
Srinagar, July 8: The Tribal Affairs Department Friday launched a new scheme for government-sponsored coaching of tribal students aspiring for the UPSC civil services examination.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that under the Stars-100 initiative for coaching, 100 students from tribal communities would be selected for intensive coaching and educational support.
The scheme for coaching in civil services examination was yet another initiative for tribal education after the launch of the Technology Enabled Education Scheme (TEES), NEET and JEE coaching, and special scholarship aimed at providing the much-required coaching facilities which the students were unable to afford.
Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that in line with the announcement made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for a focused approach towards tribal welfare, the department had prioritised education as a key sector in the annual action plan this year.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta as chairman of the apex executive committee for tribal welfare laid special focus on tribal education and directed proactive measures in this regard.