Kashmir
Civil Society Karnah opposes proposal
Srinagar, Feb 6: Civil Society Karnah (CSK) Sunday opposed the proposal of Delimitation Commission, which has added some part of Karalpora tehsil to Karnah constituency.
A statement of CSK issued here said that this was injustice with the people of Karnah.
The statement quoted CSK General Secretary Ajaz Lone as saying that their geographic conditions, cultural and other parameters were different from the part which had been added to their constituency.
“During winter, due to continuous closure of Sadhna Pass, our sufferings and miseries increase manifold. This is obviously astonishing that in the proposal such areas are being added to our constituency which are not affable for us,” he said.