Civilian injured during Shopian encounter succumbs, militants flee

Srinagar, May 10: A civilian who was injured during a gunfight in Pandoshan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district last night reportedly succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the civilian namely Shahid Gani Dar son of Abdul Gani Dar resident of Pandoshan Shopian succumbed to his injuries at 92 base hospital Srinagar. Dar and another civilian Shoaib Ahmad Mantoo besides a soldier were injured during the gunfight which broke out on Monday evening.
Both the civilians were airlifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar where Shahid breathed his last. The second injured civilian and the solider identified as Sanjeev Das are said to be stable.
Back in Pandoshan, the encounter has been called off after the militants managed to escape after breaking the cordon.