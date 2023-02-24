Civilian injured in Bijbehara terror attack : Police

A search operation to nab attackers in the area is underway, police added. “#Terrorists fired upon & injured one Asif Ganai S/O Martyr Head Constable Ali Mohd Ganai outside mosque in Hasanpora Tavela area of Bijbehara #Anantnag. He was immidiately shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.