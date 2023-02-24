Civilian injured in Bijbehara terror attack : Police

Srinagar, Feb 24: Terrorists on Friday opened fire on a civilian, son of a slain policeman, in Anantnag and he has been shifted to hospital. Police said terrorists fired upon Asif Ali Ganie resident of Hassanpora Taweela Bijbehara Anantnag.
Police said Asif received bullet wounds in thigh and was shifted to hospital where his condition is said to be stable.
A search operation to nab attackers in the area is underway, police added. “#Terrorists fired upon & injured one Asif Ganai S/O Martyr Head Constable Ali Mohd Ganai outside mosque in Hasanpora Tavela area of Bijbehara #Anantnag. He was immidiately shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.