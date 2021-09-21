Kashmir

Civilian injured in Khag shooting: police

A police spokesman said the injured is stable and the area adjacent to the place of incident is under cordon where a search is going on.
Army soldiers near a gunfight site. [Representational Picture]Mir Wasim/GK File
Srinagar, Sep 21: A civilian was injured in a shooting during a search operation in Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon the security forces while on an operational duty near village Lassipora Khag in which one civilian namely Bilal Ahmad Rather R/O Charihar received injury in the leg,” said a Budgam police spokesman, in a statement.

He said the injured is stable and the area adjacent to the place of incident i.e Lachmanpora Beerwah is under cordon and search is going on.

“Credential of injured person also being ascertained," added the spokesman.

