Civilian injured in Khag shooting: police

“Terrorists fired upon the security forces while on an operational duty near village Lassipora Khag in which one civilian namely Bilal Ahmad Rather R/O Charihar received injury in the leg,” said a Budgam police spokesman, in a statement.

He said the injured is stable and the area adjacent to the place of incident i.e Lachmanpora Beerwah is under cordon and search is going on.

“Credential of injured person also being ascertained," added the spokesman.