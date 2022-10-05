Civilian killed in alleged accidental fire in Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 5: A civilian was killed in an alleged accidental fire in Haal area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.
News agency GNS quoted a senior police officer saying that the rifle of one of the personnel on naka duty went off accidentally and fire hit a young man identified as Asif Ahmed of Poterwal Shopian.
The civilian suffered critical injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital, the officer said.
Owing to critical condition, he said, the civilian was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar where he succumbed to injuries. Police have registered a case in this regard, the officer said.