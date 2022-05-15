Civilian killed in cross fire in Shopian: Police

Srinagar May 15: A civilian was killed in cross firing between a terrorist and security forces on Litter-Turkwangam road in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.
As per a police spokesman the terrorist opened fire on the joint patrol party of CRPF-182Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During the cross fire, the civilian Shoiab Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Mohd of Turkwangam Shopian was injured and later succumbed at District Hospital Pulwama, Police said. It said that the terrorists after brief chance encounter managed to slip into nearby orchards and are being traced.
"Terrorist fired upon joint patrol party of CRPF-182Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During exchange of fire between terrorist & our joint team,01civilian namely Shoib Ah Ganie S/O Gh Mohd R/O Turkwangam,Shopian got injured, " said the police spokesman.
"He was referred to District Hospital, #Pulwama for treatment where he #succumbed to injuries. #Terrorists after brief chance #encounter managed to slip into nearby orchards. Search is still going on. Case has been registered and investigated taken up, " he added.