Civilian killed, soldier injured in Kulgam encounter : Police

Search operation concludes
Civilian killed, soldier injured in Kulgam encounter : Police
File Pic: MIr Waseem/GK
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Aug 5: A civilian was killed and an Army soldier injured in Kulgam encounter while as terrorists managed to escape.

The deceased has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone of Redwani Kulgam “#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Injured civilian namely Manzoor Lone S/O Abdullah Lone R/O Redwani Bala Kulgam succumbed to his injuries. Injured Army Jawan Kiran Singh of 1RR, R/O Ramban is hospitalised at 92 base Hospital Srinagar. Search operation concluded.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted Friday late evening.

Earlier police has said. “#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One Army Jawan and one civilian got injured in the #encounter. Search in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Both the civilian and the soldier were shifted to hospital. However, later civilian succumbed to his grievous injuries.

