Civilian killings belie claims of normalcy in J-K: Mehbooba

In Kashmir, mournings have sadly become the norm & a daily ritual. Countless innocent civilians are killed in one way or the other & devastated families are left behind to pick up the pieces. What will it take for GOI to recalibrate their J&K policy to end this bloodshed? Mehbooba tweeted.

Commenting on the killing of a female TV artist by three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Budgam district's Chadoora area on Wednesday, the former chief minister said while the government was making claims about normalcy, the gruesome killings suggest otherwise.