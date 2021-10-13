Civilian killings: Five more OGWs arrested in Kashmir, says NIA

As per a NIA spokesman, the accused- Md Haneef Chiralu and Adil Farooq Bhat-both residents of Srinagar, Hafeez of Budgam, Owais Dar of Pulwama amd Mateen Bhat of Shopian-were arrested by the agency during searches today in case RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI registered on October 10.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the five arrested accused persons are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organizations and have been instrumental in providing logistical supported to terrorists and facilitating them in carrying out terrorist activities, " the NIA said. The agency also claimed to have seized electronic devices and "incriminating Jehadi documents" during searches at two Srinagar locations.

The case, it said, pertains to "hatching of conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities by cadres of proscribed terrorist organizations LeT, Jaish, Hizb-ul- Mujahideen, Al Badr and their associates".

On Wednesday, the NIA arrested four alleged OGWs from Srinagar namely Waseem Ahmed Sofi, a resident of Chattabal, Tariq Ahmed Dar of Shergarhi, Bilal Ahmed Mir alias Bilal Fufu of Parimpora and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda of Rajauri Kadal area of the city and also seized "Jehadi" documents during raids yesterday at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts of J&K.



The arrests come days after two teachers from the Sikh and Hindu minority communities were shot dead inside the school premises in Srinagar. Earlier, Kashmiri Pandit chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo and Virendra Paswan, a non-local vendor from Bihar were also shot dead in Srinagar while Mohammad Shafi Lone, president of the local cab drivers' association in Naidkhai was shot dead in Shahgund Hajin area of Bandipora district.