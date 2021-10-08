Civilian killings: Sajad Lone asks admin to get off ‘high horse’

"A very humble unsolicited advice to the state administration. Please b careful. Get off ur high horse. Talk to people who have been around for decades. Seems we r in for some challenging times. I can c a tipping point. Try to evade it. Every passing day will get challenging, " Lone wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

Lone on Thursday termed the two teachers' killings as "cowardice", saying "it is important to understand that terrorists have no religion".Two teachers of the same school from the minority Sikh and Kashmiri Pandit communities were shot dead by militants in Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday. The killings came less than two days after three civilians including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit chemist and a non-local vendor were shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora districts.