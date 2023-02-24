Civilian shot at, injured in Bijbehara

Srinagar, Feb 24: A civilian was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in Hassanpora area of Bijbehara hamlet in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Friday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Asif Ali Ganai, son of Ali Mohammad Ganai of Hassan Pora Tavela, was shot this evening by gunmen.
He said Ganai was injured in the attack following which he was shifted to sub-district Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara for treatment.
Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.