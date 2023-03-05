Civilian wounded in mysterious blast in Sopore succumbs

Sopore, Mar 5:- A civilian who was injured in a mysterious blast in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS Soura.
According to reports, Mohammad Jamal Dar (50), a resident of Warpora was injured in a mysterious blast while digging earth at his kitchen garden on 23 February. Dar was immediately shifted to the sub-district hospital Sopore, where from he was referred to SKIMS for advanced treatment.
Jamal, however, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections of law in this regard and investigations are underway.