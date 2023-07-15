CJ inaugurates Court Complex, Legal Literacy Club at Gurez
Srinagar, July 15: Marking a significant milestone in the judicial infrastructure of district Bandipra, Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh today inaugurated New Court Complex at Gurez , an official press release said.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi (virtually); Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, M K Sharma; Principal and District Sessions Judge, Bandipora, Amit Sharma; Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad; SSP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma; Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Shayesta Nazir; members of the Bar Association Gurez and representatives from the legal fraternity.
Addressing a huge gathering on the occasion, Chief Justice emphasised on the importance of robust judicial system in ensuring rule of law and safeguarding rights of citizens. Chief Justice added that the inauguration of the Court Complex at Gurez marks a significant step forward in enhancing access to justice for the people of the region. With the latest facilities and a dedicated team of legal professionals, the complex is expected to expedite the legal processes, reduce case backlogs, and provide timely justice to those in need, he said.
Justice N Kotiswar Singh expressed his gratitude to district administration Bandipora, judiciary, and all stakeholders involved in making Court Complex at Gurez a reality. He emphasised that this infrastructure development is a testament to commitment to strengthening the justice delivery system and ensuring swift and fair resolution of disputes.
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, in her address on the occasion said that Judiciary has always ensured justice to remote areas of the country and the visit of Chief Justice to Gurez for the inauguration of new court complex is one such example. She said that new court complex at Gurez will ensure delivery of justice to people of the sub division.
The Chief Justice also presided a legal awareness programme on Drug Abuse and Eradication of Drugs, which included informative sessions, presentations, skits and interactive discussions on various legal topics.
The Chief Justice in his address to students, advised them to stay away from the drugs in life at all cost and in any situation. He said that drug abuse is a big challenge in our society and we collectively need to raise voice against it and save our children and youth from this menace.
Earlier, the Chief Justice inspected district court complex in Bandipora, interacted with judicial officers and bar. He also visited Child Care Institute, Orphanage Home, assesses facilities, services provided to children.