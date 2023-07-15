CJ inaugurates Court Complex, Legal Literacy Club at Gurez

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi (virtually); Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, M K Sharma; Principal and District Sessions Judge, Bandipora, Amit Sharma; Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad; SSP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma; Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Shayesta Nazir; members of the Bar Association Gurez and representatives from the legal fraternity.

Addressing a huge gathering on the occasion, Chief Justice emphasised on the importance of robust judicial system in ensuring rule of law and safeguarding rights of citizens. Chief Justice added that the inauguration of the Court Complex at Gurez marks a significant step forward in enhancing access to justice for the people of the region. With the latest facilities and a dedicated team of legal professionals, the complex is expected to expedite the legal processes, reduce case backlogs, and provide timely justice to those in need, he said.