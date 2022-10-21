CJ issues sitting roster of judges in Srinagar, Jammu wings

As per sitting roster, ordered by the Chief Justice and issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta on his behalf, Justice Magrey (CJ), Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi will preside over the benches in Srinagar wing from October 31 to November 13.