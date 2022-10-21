CJ issues sitting roster of judges in Srinagar, Jammu wings

Jammu, Oct 21: Chief Justice (CJ) Ali Mohammad Magrey on Friday issued the sitting roster of judges in both wings of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for the period commencing from October 31 to November 13, 2022.
As per sitting roster, ordered by the Chief Justice and issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta on his behalf, Justice Magrey (CJ), Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi will preside over the benches in Srinagar wing from October 31 to November 13.
During this period, the benches of the Jammu wing of the High Court will be presided over by the Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sekhri.