CJ reviews pendency of cases in Reasi

Srinagar, Dec 1: Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh on Friday along with Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Administrative Judge for District Reasi, held a meeting through video conferencing with the Judicial officers of District Reasi to review the pendency position of cases and also the status of various infrastructure projects for District Judiciary Reasi.

The meeting was also attended virtually by Achal Sethi, J&K’s Secretary Department of Law and Justice.

“During the meeting the Chief Justice firstly reviewed the status and progress of various Judicial infrastructure projects and passed on spot directions to the concerned executing agency for expediting the pending work of various projects,” said a statement issued by the Registrar General of the High Court.

“Thereafter, the Chief Justice reviewed the pendency position of cases and the Court working and impressed upon the Judicial officers to ensure speedy disposal of the old matters and the up-dation of cases with their status on the CIS,” the statement added.

Chief Justice also took notice of the problems being faced by the Courts and issued on spot directions for redressal of the problems being confronted by the Judicial Officers.

The meeting was also attended by Shahzad Azeem Registrar General and M.K. Sharma Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice.