Claims of development mismatching on ground: M Y Tarigami

Referring to the problems and issues faced by the apple growers, Tarigami said apple provides livelihood to thousands of families but these farmers are facing severe distress due to lack of remunerative price and non-availability of storage facilities. All claims of development remain hollow unless livelihood issues of common people are not addressed, he added.

Tarigami said that alarming rise in unemployment has created uncertainty among the educated youth. No recruitment is taking place thus youth are facing alienation. Scheme workers who are getting meagre wages are not being paid on time, he viewed.

Referring to instalation of smart meters in urban as well as rural areas, Tarigami said that the generation of power on “our water resources are being supplied to people at unaffordable rates.”The livelihood issues of people have been totally ignored, he said.

“The basic denial of democracy and democratic rights of the people is seen most acutely in the failure to hold assembly elections. Even after delimitation exercise that was weighted to favour particular party's interests and reducing the representation of the people of Kashmir valley, the Central government is reluctant to hold elections. CPI(M), therefore, demands that elections be held to the J&K assembly immediately for restoration of democracy,”he said.

The conference demanded 100% import duty on foreign apples, provision of fertilizers and pesticides at subsidized rates to apple farmers, construction of cold stores at every apple producing districts.