Claims of Good Governance Index not matching ground realities: CPI (M)

Srinagar, Jan 24: While reacting to releasing of District Good Governance Index (DGGI) for J&K, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Saturday said that claims of good governance and development in J&K were far from ground realities.
A statement of CPI (M) issued here quoted Tarigami as saying that one of the principle fundamentals of good governance was participation and representation of people, a right which continues to be denied to the people of J&K.
He said that releasing such indexes was intended only to help the government optics wise.
Tarigami said that the ground reality of dilapidated roads, erratic power supply, inaccessibility of portable water combined with huge unemployment, and social unrest was reflecting a contrasting picture.
He said that for good governance, accountability was the key and ensuring freedom of press, freedom of expression and association was paramount.