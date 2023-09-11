Clarify stance on Article 370 restoration: PC

Vakil asked whether Article 370 and Article 35A will be restored if parties from the INDIA bloc come to power. According to a press release, he was addressing a party workers’ convention in Sopore .

Vakil underscored the need for transparency regarding the stance of these INDIA bloc on Article 370. He emphasised that if these parties were to collectively declare their intention to reverse the decisions taken on that fateful day, JKPC would extend its support to them provided assurance should come from top leadership of INDIAbloc if not so then it is clear that NC and PDP are only part of this alliance for grabbing power and to cover up their misdeeds committed during their tenure in power.