Clash in KAS preliminary, NET exams leave students at crossroads

The candidates are in a fix as they cannot appear in both the examinations on the same date.

The aspirants said the NET exam of University Grants Commission was conducted at All India level wherein they (candidates) cannot plead for the postponement of the said examinations. “The concerned authorities will not defer the examinations for the aspirants of one single state or UT," an aspirant said.

This newspaper received distressed emails from candidates who have applied for both the examinations.

According to aspirants, the UGC NET examination will commence from October 21 and will culminate October 26.

“The JKPSC has come up with notification about the KAS prelims examination which will be held on October 24. Our opportunity of sitting in KAS prelims seems bleak,” Sajad Ahmad, an aggrieved aspirant said.

The aspirants said they have approached authorities in JK Public Service Commission (PSC)- the recruiting agency authorised for conducting all Gazetted level exams and KAS exams. “But they out rightly rejected our plea for deferment of the KAS preliminary examinations,” an aspirant said.

They appealed to the JKPSC to delay the exams by one week which will enable them to appear in both exams.

Chairman JKPSC, B R Sharma ruled out any deferment or rescheduling of KAS exams and said the candidates should choose one out of the two examinations.

“Why cannot they (candidates) appear in the NET exam on any day from October 21 to 26. Is it necessary to appear in the NET exam on October 24,” he asked.

He said the NET exam was conducted to become eligible for the post of assistant professor and the KAS exam was conducted for civil services. “The candidates have to make the choice in these two exams. There are no chances to reschedule the KAS preliminary exam,” he said.