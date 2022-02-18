Class 10 results: Headmaster among staff of two Anantnag schools suspended for poor performance

Srinagar Feb 18: Authorities in south Kashmir's Anantnag district have suspended teachers at two government schools including the headmaster of one of them for poor performance in the recently declared Class 10 annual examinations.
As per an order issued to this effect by CEO Anantnag, the staff including headmaster of High School Wantrag in zone Mattan of the south Kashmir district associated with the academics of Class 10 have been placed under suspension.
Besides, the reasons for the poor results at the school are also being ascertained even as remedial measures are being taken, the CEO said.
As per the CEO's order, the concerned staff at High School Poru Kalnag which recorded zero percent results in the annual exam has also been placed under suspension.