Class 10 results in Kashmir to take 5-6 more days: JKBOSE

Srinagar Feb 10: The results of Class 10 annual regular-2021 examination held in November-December last year in Kashmir will take five to six days, an official at the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) said on Thursday.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Joint Secretary Administration at JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said it will take at least five to six days to "complete all the process and formalities in this regard".
The Joint Secretary's statement comes amid rumours that class 10 results will be declared "within a day or two".
"That is not true. I urge students not to believe such rumours," Prof Aijaz Hakak said.
He said that the official announcement about declaration of the result "will be made at appropriate time and students will be informed about it accordingly".
The class 10 annual examination commenced on November 20 last year and culminated in the first week of December.
Around 80000 students appeared in the exam as per officials.
The government had announced 30 percent relaxation in syllabus for classes 10 to 12 students in their annual regular-2021 examination.
The relaxation was given in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was applicable for the students in Kashmir and Jammu division besides the students in Ladakh UT as well.