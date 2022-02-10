Class 10 results in Kashmir to take 5-6 more days: JKBOSE

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Joint Secretary Administration at JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said it will take at least five to six days to "complete all the process and formalities in this regard".

The Joint Secretary's statement comes amid rumours that class 10 results will be declared "within a day or two".

"That is not true. I urge students not to believe such rumours," Prof Aijaz Hakak said.