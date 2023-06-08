Class 10th, 12th results will be out in second week of June: Principal Secretary Kumar

Srinagar, June 08: Principal Secretary Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department, Alok Kumar Thursday said that results of class 10th and 12th examinations will be declared by the 2nd week of June.
Alok Kumar, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that they will announce the results in accordance with the timeline they have set of second week of June.
He said that as they have conducted exams this year in sync with the national academic calendar, results have been compiled and will be announced soon.