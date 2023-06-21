CLASS 10TH RESULTS | 19 schools across J&K fail to see a single student pass exams
Srinagar, June 21: Around 19 schools- 15 Government High Schools (GHS) and four private educational institutions have performed poorly in the class 10th annual 2023 regular examination, the result of which was declared by the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Monday. All these schools have produced zero percent result in the exam, raising concern about the academic standards among the stakeholders.
As per the official figures, around 52 GHS produced below 20 percent results in class 10th examination while 28 private schools have also produced below 50 percent result in the exam.
Around 151 students from these government schools appeared in the class 10th examination and none has been able to qualify it, throwing a major challenge for the School Education Department (SED) to improve the academic standards in these schools.
Also, eight students appeared from four private schools across Jammu and Kashmir and none of them have qualified the exam.
An official however said that it was not only the fault of students or school teachers but in some cases, the department has not been able to provide adequate teaching staff in these schools.
“Same was the situation in class 12th exams. Some schools performed exceptionally well but on the other hand, some performed poorly,” the said.
Over the years, the department has taken several initiatives to improve the pass percentage of some government schools with poor results but it has been a persistent problem with some institutions where the pass percentage has not improved over the past many years.
“The department used to put teachers under suspension and even annual increments were stopped for teachers who failed to produce good results in their subjects. But some schools still perform poorly in the exams,” the official said.
The overall pass percentage of students in class 10th exams was recorded at 79.89 percent- Boys 78.23 percent and Girls 81.68 percent. Around 148701 students--77422 Boys and 71279 Girls had appeared in the class 10th Board exam.
The pass percentage of government schools has been recorded at 71.66 percent as out of 87941 students who appeared in the examination across Jammu and Kashmir, 63019 qualified it.
The students from private schools have produced 91.79 percent result as out of 60760 students who appeared in the examination, 55772 passed the exam.
While some schools performed poorly in the class 10th examination, most government schools have produced 100 percent results as well. The pass percentage of other government schools has varied from 30 to 80 percent as well.
Similarly, barring few poor performing schools, the majority of the private schools have also recorded 100 percent results.
In district wise pass percentage based on the performance of the students from government and private educational institutions, Shopian district in south Kashmir has recorded the highest pass percentage across Jammu and Kashmir with an overall pass percentage of 91.55 percent followed by Srinagar district which has produced 91.28 percent result. However, Ramban district has hit the bottom as it has produced only 39.49 percent results.