Class 11 student with heart ailment dies during marathon in Pulwama

Srinagar, Mar 30: A Class 11 student died during a half marathon in Rajpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Quoting an official of Youth Services and Sports, news agency KNO reported that Shahnawaz Ahmed Mir, son of Ghulam Muhammad Mir of Chandpora Rajpora collapsed during the race at Higher Secondary School Rajpora. The half marathons are being conducted at the schools on the directions of the Youth Services and Sports.
He was immediately shifted to PHC Rajpora from where he was referred to district hospital Pulwama. However, he was declared brought dead there.
As per the official, the deceased was a heart patient and had undergone three surgeries already.
About his selection for the race, the official said that it was the duty of parents to inform teachers about his problems prior to allowing him to join the half marathon.