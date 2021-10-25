Class 12 exams to begin on November 9

The dates have been finalized by the board after receiving approval and guidelines from the State Executive Committee of Department of Disaster Management J&K to conduct the examination in offline mode.

As per the date sheet, the class 12 examination will commence from November 9 and will culminate on December 4. The first paper will be of English subject for the students of all streams.

The students have been conveyed that their examination centre will be specified on their respective admit cards.