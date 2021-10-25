Class 12 exams to begin on November 9

Srinagar Oct 25: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) Monday notified the date sheet for class 12 annual regular examination 2021 session in Kashmir and winter zone Jammu.
The dates have been finalized by the board after receiving approval and guidelines from the State Executive Committee of Department of Disaster Management J&K to conduct the examination in offline mode.
As per the date sheet, the class 12 examination will commence from November 9 and will culminate on December 4. The first paper will be of English subject for the students of all streams.
The students have been conveyed that their examination centre will be specified on their respective admit cards.
The board said that the external practical examination will be conducted by the respective affiliated academic institutions at their own level before commencement of theory examinations after the issuance of the admit cards.
The heads of the institutions have been asked to ensure adequate heating and lighting arrangements in the examination halls.