Class 12 results declared in Kashmir; girls outshine boys

Srinagar Feb 8: The J&K Board of School Education on Tuesday declared the results of Class 12 annual regular examination session 2021.
As per a JKBOSE handout, the annual exam has recorded an overall pass percentage of 75% with 54, 075 candidates passing the exam out of 72180 who had appeared in it. Moreover, girls outshined boys in the exam both in terms top positions across streams and overall pass percentage registering 78% pass percentage against 72% among boys.
Pertinently, the Class 12 examination commenced on November 11 last year and ended on December 6. Over 80,000 students appeared in examination in 739 examination centres designated in government and private schools across Kashmir.
Last year, the J&K government had announced 30 percent relaxation in syllabus for classes 10th to 12th students in their annual regular-2021 examination.
The relaxation was given in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was applicable for the students in Kashmir and Jammu division besides the students in Ladakh UT as well.