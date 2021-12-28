Class 12 results to be declared by Jan 20: JKBOSE

Srinagar Dec 28: The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has tentatively scheduled Class 12 annual regular examination 2021 results in Kashmir by January 20.
Talking to 'Greater Kashmir', Joint Secretary (Examination) JKBOSE, Lal Hussain said they are "planning to declare the result by January 20".
"We are trying our best to declare the result as early as possible. There can be minor changes. It can be declared by January 20 or two days later or prior to it," Hussain said.
He said the results of class 10 examination, which culminated after class 12 examination, too will follow shortly.
Pertinently, this year's Class 12 examination commenced on November 11 and ended on December 6.