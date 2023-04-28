Class 8th result | UPS Chappran, Trehgam records zero percent result

Kupwara, Apr 28: Upper Primary School Chappran, Zirhama in Trehgam Educational Zone of Kupwara has recorded zero percent result in the recently declared 8th class result causing anger among the parents.
According to the details available a total of thirteen students had appeared in the examination but surprisingly even a single student could not pass the examination.
The total marks obtained by the students in all subjects include 35, 17, 29, 8, 20, 22, 8, 13, 13, 13, 18, 6, and 9 respectively. The students shockingly have not been able to pass even a single subject thus raising questions on the integrity of teachers posted here.
“I fail to understand why any action has not been initiated against the teachers posted here. While the education department is stressing on new enrolment but results like this can never prove fruitful for the government schools. In fact the murky show by teachers at UPS Chappran will dent the image of government schools more,” a local told Greater Kashmir.
Meanwhile Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Trehgam Manzoor Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the department has taken strong note of zero percent result by UPS Chappran. “The teachers posted here will not get incentives and promotion whatsoever,” he further said.