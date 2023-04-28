Class 8th result | UPS Chappran, Trehgam records zero percent result

According to the details available a total of thirteen students had appeared in the examination but surprisingly even a single student could not pass the examination.

The total marks obtained by the students in all subjects include 35, 17, 29, 8, 20, 22, 8, 13, 13, 13, 18, 6, and 9 respectively. The students shockingly have not been able to pass even a single subject thus raising questions on the integrity of teachers posted here.