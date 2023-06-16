Class-9 student goes missing in Sopore, family seeks help to trace him

Sopore, June 16: A 15-year-old boy went missing in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district while the family has appealed to the general public and police to help them in tracing their beloved.

The youth, identified as Hashim Shabir Gojiri, son of Shabir Ahmed Gojiri of Batapora Sopore in Baramulla district went missing from yesterday afternoon.

Quoting his family, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that soon after Hashim left home, they tried to contact him, but didn't get any response. “We called our relatives and his friends but could not find him anywhere,” they said.