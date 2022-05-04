Class work suspended at St Joseph’s Baramulla as staff continue strike against ‘nominal’ salary hike

Sources at the school told Greater Kashmir that there has been no class work for students from kindergarten to higher secondary level since Saturday as teachers and non-teaching staff are on strike to protest against the school administration over a hike in their salaries besides other demands.

A teacher at the school said that the management had been denying them the 6% annual hike in their salaries since the COVID-19 outbreak with the school administration recently announcing only a nominal hike, which is unacceptable to the staff.

The teachers also complained that the administration had also withheld the arrears to them. They alleged that the school principal is evading responsibility by "deliberately being out of station".

There seems to be no end to the deadlock in sight with the school administration now extending the Eid holidays for students amid the strike by the staff.